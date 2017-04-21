New UW men's basketball coach Mike Hopkins secures Noah Dickerson.

Noah Dickerson, the last Washington men’s basketball player undecided on the Huskies, said he’s returning for his junior season.

Retaining Dickerson, a 6-foot-8 forward who averaged 12.5 and 8.2 points last season, is significant accomplishment for new coach Mike Hopkins.

Since Washington hired Hopkins on March 19 to replace Lorenzo Romar, Dickerson considered transferring and visited Louisiana State. He was reportedly set to take a trip to Florida next week.

However, Dickerson ended his recruitment Friday afternoon.

“I came here 2 years ago with a class that was committed to get UW back to the top and I’m going to stay dedicated to that commitment,” Dickerson wrote in a post on his Twitter account. “I am excited to be back with my teammates and for this new chapter with Coach Hopkins and his staff.”

The Huskies lost just two players last season’s team that finished 9-22. Freshman Markelle Fultz opted to enter the NBA draft where he is the presumptive No. 1 pick and center Matthew Atewe will transfer.

The coaching change cost the Huskies most of their touted No. 2-ranked recruiting class. Garfield High freshman Jaylen Nowell is the only recruit to remain while Michael Porter Jr. and Blake Harris signed with Missouri, Daejon Davis is headed to Stanford and Mamoudou Diarra is still uncommitted.