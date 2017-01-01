In a matchup of Final Four teams from last year, Sydney Wiese had 26 points as the Beavers beat the Huskies 73-70 as Kelsey Plum scored 22 points on 8-for-23 shooting.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State guard Gabriella Hanson said it was big to get a win against a Top-10 team that had been playing well, but the Beavers have bigger goals this season.

“This is one win. We’ve got a long ways to go,” Hanson said.

Sydney Wiese hit five three-pointers and had 26 points and six assists and No. 22 Oregon State stormed to an early lead and held on to beat No. 9 Washington 73-70 on Sunday in a matchup of Final Four teams from last season.

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said his team was able to prove how good it can be.

“We didn’t play perfect but we played well. It’s encouraging,” he said.

Kolbie Orum added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Beavers (13-1, 2-0 Pac-12). Hanson had five steals, eight rebounds and two points and harassed Pac-12 career scoring leader Kelsey Plum.

Plum had with 22 points, but shot 8-for-23 and had nine turnovers for the Huskies (14-2, 1-1). Washington’s previous loss on the season came against No. 2 Notre Dame. Chantel Osahor also had 22 points, hitting six 3-pointers and grabbing nine rebounds.

Oregon State took control of the game with a 17-0 run in the second quarter. “When it all comes together, everything is just flowing right, every possession is just perfect, it’s fun. It’s just so much fun,” Hanson said The Beavers led 44-22 at the break.

The Huskies trailed by as many as 27 in the second half but whittled away at the deficit. Osahor’s three-pointer with 2:18 left capped a 7-0 run that cut it to 66-59. With about 28 seconds left, Aarion McDonald stole the ball, made a three-point play to make it 71-67.

Washington coach Mike Neighbors said he was proud of his team for its effort and the way players stuck together. “That fight in the second half gives us a lot to build on,” he added.

Washington shot 39.7 percent from the field. The Beavers shot 45 percent, going 10 for 18 on 3-pointers.