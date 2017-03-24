The Huskies have officially lost the consensus top recruit in the country for next season, as he will head home to Missouri.

The biggest fallout from the firing of Lorenzo Romar is here.

Michael Porter Jr. officially will not be a Husky next season. The nation’s top-ranked recruit announced Friday on Twitter that he will attend Missouri, where his father recently accepted an assistant-coaching position.

Michael Porter Sr. had been Romar’s highest-paid assistant last season, while the younger Porter attended and starred for Nathan Hale with his brother, Jontay, coached by former UW star Brandon Roy.

Jontay, a 4-star forward in the Class of 2018, quickly announced his decommitment from Washington after it fired Romar, while Michael waited until his Gatorade Player of the Year news conference to announce that he had requested to be released from his national letter of intent, which UW complied with.

That announcement coincided with the introductory news conference of the Huskies’ new coach, Mike Hopkins. There, Hopkins said he had yet to contact Porter about re-upping his commitment with the new staff. On 710 ESPN Friday, Hopkins reportedly said he was never able to get in touch with Porter until he had already committed to Missouri.

Mike Hopkins tells 710 he played phone tag w Porter Jr, but wanted face to face meeting. Didn't get one until after he committed to Missouri — Jessamyn McIntyre (@JessamynMcIntyr) March 24, 2017

In the wake of Romar’s firing, reserve forward Matthew Atewe has announced his intentions to transfer and Noah Dickerson reportedly will, too. In addition to losing Michael and Jontay Porter, the Huskies lost the commitment of four-star point guard Blake Harris.