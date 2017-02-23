After Chantel Osahor scored 24 points and collected 20 rebounds, UW coach Mike Neighbors said: 'Everybody just realized this is Chantel take-over mode.'

During his four years with Chantel Osahor, Mike Neighbors has seen his Huskies star center dominate the way she in Thursday’s 79-46 win over Colorado a few other times.

She did it last year against Kentucky, not to mention a Pac-12 record-setting performance last month at Washington State when she collected 30 rebounds.

But this was special too.

Osahor was personally responsible for staking the Washington women’s basketball team to a 10-0 lead and scored 13 of UW’s first 17 points.

“Everybody just realized this is Chantel take-over mode,” Neighbors said. “(They) kept feeding her.”

Osahor finished with 24 points – one shy of her personal best – and 20 rebounds. It’s the seventh time the nation’s leading rebounder (she entered averaging 14.9) has had at least 2o. She also had five assists, two blocks, two steals while connecting on 3 of 6 three-pointers.

“It’s a small encapsulation of who the kid has become and what she’s made herself into,” Neighbors said. “She’s done this. It’s great as the season winds down people get a chance to see it all come together and culminate a great career and a great performance like that.”

Here is video of the postgame interview with Neighbors.