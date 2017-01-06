Huskies bounce back from their first Pac-12 loss with a double-digit win over the Trojans for their 12th straight home win at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Mike Neighbors believed the 12th-ranked Huskies had gotten over their previous outing – a 73-70 loss at Oregon State – but he wasn’t entirely convinced heading into Friday’s game against USC.

“You never really know until game time,” he said after Washington’s 77-67 win.

“They’re veterans,” Neighbors said. “They understand we’re not going to win every game. It’s not how we’re built. It’s not a goal that we have. We try to live up to those standards and you don’t always meet them. And when you don’t, you don’t change things.

“You don’t scrap things. You buckle down and keep doing what you’ve been doing. That gives them a mindset that you can be resilient. I think if you panic ever time you lose a game and change offense and change yoru line or change your defense, I think the kids start looking around a little bit.”

The Huskies won their 12th straight home game at Alaska Airlines Arena in front of 2,377. They improved to 15-2 and 3-1 in the Pac-12.

Here is the video of the postgame interview with Neighbors.