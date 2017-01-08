No. 12 Washington cans 12 three-pointers in Sunday's 82-70 win over No. 9 UCLA.
The stakes were high for the No. 12 Washington women’s basketball team considering it was facing a top-10 ranked opponent in front of a nationally-televised ESPN2 audience and an enthusiastic Alaska Airlines Arena crowd – the second largest this season.
The Huskies responded with one of their best games this season while dominating No. 9 UCLA 82-70 on Sunday.
“Anytime you beat a top-10 team, it’s big,” Neighbors said.
Despite a one-hour delay due to a power outage in North Seattle, 4,446 fans watched UW win its 13th straight game at home.
The difference between Washington (16-2, 4-1 Pac-12) and UCLA (11-4, 2-2) on Sunday was three-point shooting.
Washington sank 12 of 36 shots behind the arc, including 6 of 13 in the first quarter. UCLA missed its first 12 three-pointers and was 8 of 27 downtown.
The Huskies, which led 22-15 after the first period, outscored UCLA in every period. However, after the first quarter the Bruins were never outscored by more than two points.
In its three previous games this season against ranked teams, the Huskies clobbered then-No. 25 Missouri 79-66 in November. They also lost a pair of road games against then-No. 1 Notre Dame (71-60) and then-No. 22 Oregon State (73-70).
Here is video of the postgame interview with Neighbors.
