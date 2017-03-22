New UW basketball coach Mike Hopkins talked about Michael Porter Jr., why he left Syracuse and whether his teams would play zone at Washington.

Everyone who talks about new Washington basketball coach Mike Hopkins always seems to talk about his energy, his passion. “When you meet Mike Hopkins,” former Syracuse athletic director Daryl Gross said a few days ago, “you don’t forget it. He is electric.”

On first impression alone, Hopkins lived up to his reputation. Here are the top five quotes from Hopkins’ introductory news conference on Wednesday:

On why he left Syracuse to come to Washington:

“This felt right. I can’t explain it. Are you married? OK, you know the time you met your wife? It’s very important for me that everyone here understand: One of the most important things for me was I wanted to go some place where I felt like I could be forever and I could build something that everybody had a lot, a lot of pride for. That’s why I came here.”

On if he had reached out to Lorenzo Romar:

“I had reached out to coach Romar; I’m not going to tell you what we talked about. But I have so much respect for coach Romar. I know him way back — I’m from southern California — from when he was at UCLA. The highest character of anybody I’ve ever met. Great basketball mind and a great person. I just wanted him to know that I’m honored to have this position and that I’m going to do everything I can to make him proud of the University of Washington men’s basketball program. He was very gracious and great.”

On if he would reach out yet to top recruit Michael Porter Jr., who said on Wednesday he had yet to talk to Hopkins:

“There’s no question. As I said before, it’s been like a lightning flash, it’s been coming so fast, getting our family out here and going to try a place to live for those three little children over there. But we reached out to a lot of people. It’s hard because each phone call is about 45, 50 minutes from parents. We’re definitely going to be sitting down and meeting with the Porter family very soon, maybe even today.”

On if Washington will play zone or man-to-man:

“The zone is one of the greatest weapons in college basketball…The zone is a weapon, an incredible weapon, and is something that’s won a lot of games for Syracuse. But I believe in controlling tempo. I believe if a team plays fast, we can slow you down, and if you’re slow, we can speed you up. I think the athletes we have here and the talent that we have right in our backyard, I think the options are limitless. But I can tell you, the zone will be utilized. It’s a heck of a weapon. But there’s going to be an unpredictable attack. I like to be unpredictable, and sometimes the zone can be a little bit predictable.”

On getting the best recruits in Seattle to go to the University of Washington:

“That’s the plan…But I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned through the success we’ve had in the past is: You don’t recruit for ranking. You recruit for fit. You recruit for belief. I’ll tell you a story. This is a Syracuse story. Back in Syracuse, we were recruiting a kid named Julius Hodge. He was a top-five player in the country, and everybody was like, ‘Oh my gosh. Julius Hodge is going to save the program’…We had one scholarship left. It was a class of five. And there was this skinny kid, about 6-foot-9, who was rated about No. 100 in the country named Hakim Warrick. And Hakim was from Philadelphia and was getting recruited by St. Bonaventure and Providence. Hakim really wanted to come, and I had to go back and tell him — this is a crazy story — I said, ‘Hakim, we have to wait two weeks. We’ve invested a lot of time in recruiting Julius Hodge, and if you want to come to Syracuse, you’re going to have to wait to see what he does. And if he decides to come to Syracuse, we don’t have a scholarship. I’m sorry.’ Hakim said, No, he wants to wait…Well, all of a sudden, Julius Hodge decides to go to North Carolina State. And the fan base was devastated. It was like an uppercut and a hook. Just took them out. Sometimes you get seduced by the rankings, you get seduced by all the other stuff. Hakim Warrick ended up coming to Syracuse. He was a two-time All-American, he won a national championship and played in the NBA for about 10 years. There’s no really science in recruiting. You’ve got to get the right fit.”