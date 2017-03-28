Huskies secure sophomore guard Matisse Thybulle, who announced he's returning next season.

New Huskies men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins secured a commitment from sophomore guard Matisse Thybulle, who said he’s returning for the 2017-18 season.

Thybulle, who has started the past 65 games, was fourth among UW players last season with a 10.5 scoring average. He led the Pac-12 with 65 steals.

Thybulle joins sophomore guards David Crisp, Dominic Green and freshman guard Carlos Johnson who plan to return next season.

Forward Noah Dickerson, UW’s third leading scorer, is reportedly exploring transfer options and reserve forward Matthew Atewe has left the program.

Washington’s other scholarship players include: Sam Timmins, Dan Kingma, Bitumba Baruti and Devenir Duruisseau.

The Huskies have lost four players from a five-man 2017 class that was ranked second by ESPN and Rivals. Jaylen Nowell, a four-star guard at Garfield High, is the last player in what had been Washington’s best recruiting class.