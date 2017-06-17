Former Husky guard Markelle Fultz is reportedly headed for Philadelphia after the 76ers reached an agreed in principle to swap draft picks with the Boston Celtics.

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly completed a trade with the Boston Celtics that moves them up two spots in Thursday’s NBA draft where they’re expected to use the No. 1 overall pick to select former Washington Huskies freshman Markelle Fultz.

Terms of the deal, which was first reported by TNT’s David Aldridge, are expected to be finalized Monday.

However, the Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Celtics will receive the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, and either the Lakers’ 2018 first-round pick or Sacramento’s 2019 first-round pick in exchange – both had been controlled by Philadelphia.

The trade talks became public Friday and heated up after Fultz worked out Saturday night with the 76ers instead of a previously scheduled meeting with the Celtics.

Sixers center Joel Embiid attended the workout and tweeted a picture of him and Fultz with a caption that read: “This would be legendary if it happens.”

This should be legendary if it happens #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/234a42aoZW — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 18, 2017

“I’m truly blessed to be in this position,” Fultz told reporters in Philadelphia after the workout with the 76ers. “Whatever happens, I’m looking forward to taking my talents to wherever I go.”

Fultz, a 6-foot-4 point guard who averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 25 games last season, is expected to join a 76ers team that includes a top-three pick for the past three years in Ben Simmons (No. 1 in 2016), Jahlil Okafor (No. 3 in 2015) and Embiid (No. 3 in 2014).

Philadelphia went 28-54 this past season, after winning 19, 18 and 10 games in the previous three seasons.

If Fultz is drafted by Philadelphia, he’ll begin his NBA career about 2½ hours away from his hometown of Upper Marlboro, Md.