The star freshman had 27 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as Washington won 92-86. Western Michigan had a big game from Garfield grad Tucker Haymond, who had 28 points.

The Huskies needed something — anything — to wake them out of a funk that’s been hanging over them like a dark cloud for 3½ weeks and through most of Sunday’s game.

In danger of losing their fifth straight game, Markelle Fultz dribbled through the middle of the defense and flushed a tomahawk dunk on Josh Davis that seemed to wake up the dormant Alaska Airlines Arena crowd.

The basket also sparked the Washington men’s basketball team, which outplayed Western Michigan in the final minutes for a 92-86 victory at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Fultz made the plays that mattered most for the Huskies (5-5), which snapped a four-game losing streak and clawed back to .500.

With UW holding a three-point lead, the freshman star sank a floater with 20 seconds left that put the Huskies ahead 89-84.

On the ensuing possession, Malik Dime blocked Thomas Wilder’s layup attempt and Fultz secured the rebound.

Dominic Green added 16 points and David Crisp chipped in 15.

The Huskies nearly fell to an offensive onslaught from Western Michigan senior forward Tucker Haymond. The former Garfield High star scored a career-high 28 points, including seven three-pointers.

The Broncos fell to 3-7.