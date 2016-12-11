Following Washington's 87-85 loss to Nevada, Markelle Fultz said: 'I believe we still got a great team and we're going to do great things.'

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Huskies expressed disappointment following Sunday’s 87-85 loss to Nevada, but they’re not dismayed by their four-game losing streak.

And they still believe there’s plenty of time to salvage a season after falling to below .500 for the first time.

“It’s little things that we can work on,” said UW freshman Markelle Fultz who scored a game-high tying 21 points. “We’re a young team. We’re still staying positive. We got long season ahead of us so we’re just working on things in practice. I believe we still got a great team and we’re going to do great things.”

Here’s video of the postgame interview with Fultz and David Crisp, who also had 21 points.

UW’s Markelle Fultz and David Crisp

Percy Allen: 206-464-2278 or pallen@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @percyallen. Seattle Times staff reporter Percy Allen provides a running commentary on the Huskies.