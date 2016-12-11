Following Washington's 87-85 loss to Nevada, Markelle Fultz said: 'I believe we still got a great team and we're going to do great things.'

The Huskies expressed disappointment following Sunday’s 87-85 loss to Nevada, but they’re not dismayed by their four-game losing streak.

And they still believe there’s plenty of time to salvage a season after falling to below .500 for the first time.

“It’s little things that we can work on,” said UW freshman Markelle Fultz who scored a game-high tying 21 points. “We’re a young team. We’re still staying positive. We got long season ahead of us so we’re just working on things in practice. I believe we still got a great team and we’re going to do great things.”

Here’s video of the postgame interview with Fultz and David Crisp, who also had 21 points.