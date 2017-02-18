Huskies squander 26-point performance from Markelle Fultz in 76-68 defeat to No. 5 Arizona. UW is riding a 9-game losing streak.

Washington’s losing streak ran to nine games following Saturday’s 76-68 defeat to No. 5 Arizona.

With just three games remaining before the Pac-12 Tournament, the Huskies (9-18 and 2-13) are running out of chances to collect a win.

However, Markelle Fultz believes Washington won’t end the season without capturing a win.

“We’re right there,” he said. “I think we’re getting ready for something big. We’re getting ready for this next game to get this next win for sure. Getting ready for Pac-12 (tournament).”

In his second game back following a two-game layoff due to a sore right knee, Fultz played 38 minutes and finished with 26 points on 7-for-16 shooting from the field and 10 of 15 on free throws. He also had six assists, two rebounds and four turnovers.

Here is video of the interview with Fultz and Noah Dickerson (14 points and nine rebounds) after the game.