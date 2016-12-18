After finishing with 27 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds, Markelle Fultz said: 'I was just playing the game and doing what I had to do to help my team win.'

Washington freshman guard Markelle Fultz nearly registered the Huskies’ first triple double in program history during a 92-86 win over Western Michigan.

Fultz came up two rebounds shy, but he was upset considering his exploits helped UW snap a four-game losing streak.

He finished with 27 points on 10-for-19 shooting, 10 assists and eight rebounds in 37 minutes.

“I felt like I was making a lot of plays because my shot wasn’t falling at first,” Fultz said. “I was just playing the game and doing what I had to do to help my team win.”

It’s the second double double for Fultz and the fourth time he’s neared a triple double.

On the win, Fultz said: “It was real big for us. We never come into games trying to lose. We just came off this losing spurt. We had a long practice this week waiting for this game to come. I’m just happy that we got it but we know we got stuff we need to work on. Just like before. We’re past it now. We’re getting ready for the next game. We’re going to practice mentally getting focused.”

On the difference between Sunday and the previous four games, Fultz said: “Win or lose you’re always getting ready for the next game. You’re learning from it. Even though we won, we learned a lot of stuff. That’s all we try to do – come in and become better basketball players and a better team and better men. We came in from this game and learned a lot of stuff.

David Crisp, who had 15 points, said it shouldn’t be difficult for UW to make defensive changes during the game.

“It’s not too tough,” he said. “We’ve already practiced a lot of different defenses early this year. We’ve been in man, using a different type of zone like a flat head. Now we’re going to this 2-3. We’ve had a lot of reps at a lot of different things. Whenever we got to switch, we all know what we have to do so it’s not too hard.”

Here’s video of the postgame interview with Fultz and Crisp.