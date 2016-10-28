Washington Huskies freshman guard Markelle Fultz shows off his extraordinary shooting skills with a circus shot that seems nearly impossible.

There are trick shots and then there’s the shot Markelle Fultz pulled off at a recent Washington men’s basketball practice.

Standing beneath the rim, the Huskies freshman launched a no-look, over-the-shoulder heave to the opposite basket. The ball sailed about 90 feet before falling perfectly through the net.

Then the camera pans back to Fultz who jogs off the court.

Apparently, the circus shot was the culmination to a series of attempts from shorter distances.

Fultz posted a video on his Twitter account of an identical shot from the opposite free throw line.

And he drained a half-court, no-look attempt that was caught on video and posted last week.