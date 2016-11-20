The freshman, who topped 30 points in his first two games, nearly had a triple-double in Washington’s 92-58 win.

Markelle Fultz is human after all.

The Huskies’ fabulous freshman, who scored 30 and 35 points respectively to launch his college career, came up short of hitting the 30-point mark on Sunday against Northern Arizona.

Fultz nearly recorded a triple-double while leading the Washington men’s basketball team to its first blowout this season — a 92-58 victory over Northern Arizona on Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Fultz finished with a team-high 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including 2 of 4 on three-pointers. He also had seven rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes.

For the Huskies, which improved to 2-1, this was game in which they could flex their defensive muscles against an outclassed opponent.

The Lumberjacks, which fell to 1-4 and had just five wins last season, never put up much of a fight.

Washington never trailed and jumped on NAU early. The Huskies led 18-9 after eight minutes and was up 38-26 at halftime. Noah Dickerson had 10 of his 12 points before the break.

The second half became a showcase for several Huskies.

Dominic Green thrilled the crowd when he missed a three-pointer, corralled the rebound and knifed to the lane while drawing a foul en route to a contested layup. He converted the ensuing free throw for a three-point play that put Washington ahead 49-31.

The Huskies turned the game into the rout midway in the second half when they used a 19-0 lead to stretch a 49-34 lead into a 72-34 advantage with 7:33 left.

During the spurt, Matisse Thybulle (15 points) briefly took over the game.

The sophomore guard had an old school three-pointer when he sank a foul shot after sinking a layup despite being fouled. On UW’s next possession, the sophomore guard drilled a three on the right wing to give the Huskies a 57-34 lead.

Minutes later, Thybulle dunked a putback before stripping a Jaleni Neely in the open court before racing ahead for an uncontested two-hand flush.

It was an impressive defensive performance from Washington, which surrendered 88 and 98 points respectively in the previous two games.

The Huskies held the Lumberjacks to 30.8 percent shooting, including 27.6 percent (8 of 29) on three-pointers. UW won the rebounding battle 46-33 and scored 25 points from 16 turnovers.

It was third time this season Washington, which shot 51.3 percent, has scored at least 90 points.

The Huskies conclude their four-game homestand 8 p.m. Tuesday against Long Beach State (1-3) before traveling to Las Vegas for the Global Sports MTE tournament that starts Friday.