Freshman guard Markelle Fulz scored 30 points in his Washington debut and sophomore Matisse Thybulle added a career-high 20, but they lamented a shoddy defense performance in Sunday’s 98-90 loss to Yale in the season opener.

The video is below and here are a few quotes.

Fultz:

(On what was wrong with the defense) “It was just lack of focus at times. Sometimes they made great passes and great plays. The ball got through sometimes. Just mental stuff. Stuff that we can work on to become better.

(On first game) “I was just ready to play. I was focused on the game. I didn’t worry about anything else or anybody. Just trying to get a W.”

Thybulle:

(On the loss) “We gave up too much. We’ve shown in the last exhibition game and this game that we can put up points but the morale of each game is that we just give up too much on the defensive end.

(On UW’s defense) “It’s not really about the points or whatever. It’s who gets the most stops. We failed to do that tonight. We failed to get stops when we needed to.

(On UW’s 15 blocks) “A lot of those blocks came from them already getting an offensive rebound and just trying to go back up with it. I think we need to get our hardwork done early and securing the first rebound and stop giving up so many offensive rebounds to the other team.”

(On UW’s four offensive rebounds) “Just lack of effort. Lack of heart. We just weren’t crashing hard enough. We weren’t trying to be physical. They hit us first and we just stopped.

(On UW’s lack of effort) “It hurts because we practice hard. We get after it in practice. For us to come out in our first game of the season and just not show anything that we’ve been working on is disappointing.”

(On if anything was missing) “We just need to play harder. Be more physical, tougher.”