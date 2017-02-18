Malik Dime bolsters UW's frontline against No. 5 Arizona. Huskies looking to snap 8-game losing streak.

Washington’s Malik Dime returned to the court for Saturday’s game against No. 5 Arizona at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The 6-foot-9 senior center missed the past two games due to a suspension following an altercation Feb. 9 at Colorado in which he slapped two Buffaloes student hecklers. Dime also sat out nine games after breaking his right pinkie on Jan. 7.

Dime, UW’s only senior and captain, was recognized during a pregame ceremony for seniors in the home finale. His mother Oumy made the long flight from Dakar, Senegal to watch his last game in front of UW fans.

The Huskies returned their rim protector to the starting lineup, which greatly enhances their chances of upsetting the Wildcats, which is first in the Pac-12 at 13-1. Arizona is 24-3 overall. Washington (9-17, 2-12) is riding an eight-game losing streak.

Dime was on pace to break the UW single season record of 88 blocks he set last year before the injury. He has 39 in 15 games.