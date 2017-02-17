Huskies center Malik Dime has sat out two games during a suspension following an altercation with fans. However, he could return Saturday in Washington's home finale against No. 5 Arizona.

Senior Day has a different feel this year for the Huskies.

Put aside for a moment the Washington men’s basketball team is plummeting in a late-season nosedive that’s included an eight-game losing streak.

Things don’t get any easier for the Huskies (9-17, 2-12 Pac-12) who face No. 5 Arizona (24-, 13-1) in Saturday’s 5 p.m. home finale at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Normally a matchup against the Pac-12 leader is enough to dominate the headline.

However, UW’s final home game will also be the last chance Huskies fans will say goodbye to freshman guard Markelle Fultz, who is projected to be the top pick in this summer’s NBA draft.

Even though Fultz hasn’t said for certain he’ll turn pro after the season, few around the team expect he’ll return.

“He’s done everything he needed to do at this level,” said a UW source close to the situation. “He’s a good kid so he’ll let this play out, but oh yeah he’s going to the NBA.”

What’s uncertain is whether or not UW’s only senior Malik Dime, who is suspended after slapping two fans during an off-court altercation last week, will play one last time in front of Huskies fans.

Coach Lorenzo Romar added a bit of intrigue heading into the game against Arizona when he was noncommittal on Dime’s availability.

Following Washington’s 81-66 defeat at Colorado on Feb. 9 in which Dime struck two Buffaloes student hecklers at halftime, Romar said the 6-foot-9 center would not play the next game at Utah.

Earlier this week, Romar said Dime would miss Thursday’s 83-81 loss to Arizona State and wasn’t sure if he’d play in the remaining games.

On Friday, Romar was once again vague when asked if Dime would play in UW’s home finale.

“We’ll know for sure tomorrow,” the UW coach said. “We’ve just been evaluating it.”

Romar, who is under fire for his stewardship of an underperforming team that’s 9-17 and 2-12 in the Pac-12, is grappling with how to punish someone who is one of the most popular players on the team.

Admittedly, it’s “a difficult decision,” Romar said.

It’s difficult because before last week, Dime was the model student-athlete.

The big man from Dakar, Senegal grew up playing soccer, but basketball provided a ticket to the United States.

As a teenager, he attended high school in Ohio and a prep school in North Carolina before playing two years at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa.

During his first year with the Huskies, Dime started just nine of 34 games and managed to set the school record with 88 blocks. The conference coaches voted him honorable mention for the all-Pac-12 defensive team.

Before the season, Dime was selected team captain and represented Washington at Pac-12 media day in San Francisco.

“Leadership is something that I take very seriously,” he said back then. “I’m the only senior and we’ve got a young team so it’s important I do what I can to do things the right way.”

Off the court, Dime is a devout Muslim who is fluent in seven languages, including English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Wolof and two African dialects. He’s also on track to graduate this spring with a degree in Anthropology

“Malik has been the ultimate team guy, an inspirational guy,” Romar said. “A guy that is probably the most popular guy on our team. They see him kind of like papa in just the way he handles himself. The way he goes about his business. I think our guys really respect him.

“Malik Dime is one that you’ll look in a few years whenever he’s done with basketball and you’ll say that man is successful away from the game of basketball. Those guys are special that you can say that. Not everyone you can say that about. … He’s got a lot of talents. Not just basketball. A very multi-talented young man.”

And yet, Dime did the unthinkable last week when he confronted Colorado fan that was heckling him at halftime. He pretended to shake hands before slapping the man in the face and striking another fan in the process.

Dime apologized to the fans after the game.

“I was caught up in the emotion of the game and allowed my frustrations to influence my behavior,” Dime said in a statement released by UW earlier this week. “I made a very poor decision, and did not represent my team, my university and my family the way I want to. I am glad I had the chance to apologize in person to the students involved in the altercation, and I am prepared to accept the full consequences of my actions. I look forward to putting this incident behind me and moving forward.”

For those who know Dime, it’s difficult to understand how someone who UW players describe as goofy and a father figure could make a terrible decision and slap fans during a game.

“I chalk it up to human nature,” Romar said. “There’s things that I’ve done in my lifetime and I’ve been surprised that I did. I look back and say I can’t believe I did that. That wasn’t right. That’s how I see it. That’s not Malik Dime.”