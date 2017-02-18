Following 76-68 loss to No. 5 Arizona, Lorenzo Romar says: 'We competed and we tried to play the right way. That’s all we ask for. Just hate to see us not get rewarded with that type of effort.'

Here are a few quotes from Lorenzo Romar’s postgame interview following Washington’s 76-68 defeat to No. 5 Arizona on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Huskies fell to 9-18 and 2-13 in Pac-12. They’re riding a nine-game losing streak with three games remaining before the Pac-12 Tournament.

(Opening statement) “They scored 23 points off of our turnovers and they had 17 points off second-chance opportunites, aside from that I couldn’t be more proud of our team. We competed and we tried to play the right way. That’s all we ask for. Just hate to see us not get rewarded with that type of effort.”

(On how UW played) “We can’t at this point reverse the season and do anything about our record. But we can get better and continue to work. It’s the testament to our young guys to come out here and play the way they did. It’s a testament to our supporters that came out here and almost filled the place up and gave us a big lift tonight.”

(On what happened in final two minutes when trailing by 3) “There were a couple of opportunities that were there. A couple of calls could have gone either way and didn’t go our way. We got the short end of the stick on it. But we were right there.”

(On Carlos Johnson’s charging call) “That was a huge play. We were down three. I thought it was an and one when the whistle blew, but they didn’t see it that way obviously. That was a big, big play down the stretch.”

(On reinstating Malik Dime after two-game suspension) “We have never had one hint of a problem with Malik with his behavior and his character. He’s a good student. He’s done what he’s supposed to do. I felt what he’s done was out of character. At the same time, we have to learn things from that. I just felt he was remorseful and it was behind him and decided to let him go on.”

(On Markelle Fultz) “Markelle has laid it all out on the line this year for this team, for this program and this university. He is a guy that has taken school seriously all year and is still taking school seriously. He is a guy as I’ve said many times has not come in with a sense of entitlement – you owe me. He has not come in with the attitude that I’m going to rent out your program for a little bit. He’s been totally invested. He’s been all in.”

