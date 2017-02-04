Saturday's 107-66 loss to No. 11 UCLA was most lopsided loss for UW since Lorenzo Romar took over 15 years ago. It was also the most points for UW opponent in 19 years.

Lorenzo Romar had few words to explain Washington’s latest setback – a 107-66 defeat to No. 11 UCLA on Saturday that was the worst loss since he took over 15 years ago.

The 41-point drubbing was the third most in UW history. And the 107 points were seventh most by a UW opponent.

In front of 10,000 at Alaska Airlines Arena and the first sellout in five years, the Huskies (9-14, 2-9 in Pac-12) lost their fifth straight game and fell to 9-14 and 2-9 in the Pac-12.

Romar had few words at the start of his postgame interview to explain the inexplicable lackluster performance in which Washington allowed UCLA to shoot 60.6 percent from the field.

However at the end, Romar spent a few minutes explaining why UW has fallen so far and lobbying for another year. His 10-year contract expires in 2020.

Here are a few quotes from Romar’s postgame interview and the video.

(Opening Statement) “UCLA obviously is a very good basketball team. I don’t feel that was our basketball team tonight. I didn’t recognize our team tonight. We’ve dropped more games than we would have liked obviously, but our team tonight was different. We started out early, we missed some really easy shots, they made a couple. We just didn’t seem to have the fight in us tonight to really play a challenging, very potent offensive team in UCLA.”

(What do you think happened?) “I wish I knew. Tonight, I didn’t recognize our team.”

(Do you think it had anything to do with the way you lost to USC?) “Perhaps. Again like I said, we’ve dropped games, but not like this. We’ve played some other quality teams but this was different.”

(At any point in that game did you like what you saw?) “We started to make some shots later in the first half. I’m pretty optimistic and overall tonight I just didn’t see a whole lot that we could applaud. We weren’t in long enough stretches to be able to applaud. We didn’t take care of the ball at all, we just didn’t do a lot of good things.”

UW’s Lorenzo Romar after 107-66 loss to No. 11 UCLA

(Are you surprised so little has worked this season?) “Yeah, I thought we’d be further along. And we certainly have tried different things. Next week is going to be, I say this a lot, but it’s really going to be a test of the character of our team. You drop probably six conference games that you had a chance to win going down the stretch, you drop them and at some point you can get really discouraged. I’m hoping tonight isn’t the night that we got really discouraged. We have a rough road trip ahead of us.”