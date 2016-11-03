Lorenzo Romar on UW's porous defense: 'We, right now, are not paying attention to the details.'

Washington coach Lorenzo Romar blamed defensive lapses for Thursday’s 109-103 exhibition victory over Division II Western Washington, which at times resembled a NBA All-Star when defense is virtually non-existent.

Here’s a partial transcript of his postgame interview with the video below.

(Opening statement) “Well, if you follow the Vikings from Western this year, I’m sure they’re going to have a very exciting season. They really shoot the ball. They go play basketball. They have a lot of weapons out there. They spread us out. We played with our big guys early in the game because of whoever got the most rebounds in the practices we’ve been having, they were going to start in those positions. And right away they spread us out, hit a couple 3s. We finally had to go small against them because we weren’t able to guard and they would space us and make shots. But we learned a lot. We got to play against zone for a large portion of the game early in the year, so we got a lot of reps out of that. I wish we had a chance to play more guys more minutes, but we weren’t able to. But give Western a lot of credit.”

(On UW bigs) “In the first half, our bigs were 8-of-9 in the paint, so were doing a really good job, but like I said, defensively, it was tough. But in the second half, our guys kind of adjusted to how they were playing and our bigs were able to do a little better job defensively, so we were able to make them pay on the other end.”

(On UW’s defense) “We, right now, are not paying attention to the details. Stafford, phenomenal shooter, (Parker), really good scorer, and there were a number of times they shot the ball and our hands were down. You have to contest those guys’ shots like that, good shooters. That burned us a number of times with that. So we just have to get better at the details defensively.”

(On the officiating) “I’ll stay away from commenting on that one. I don’t want to get fined.”

(On Markelle Fultz?) “Markelle did a really good job. I wish he could have played more minutes. We had rested him. Markelle’s done so much, so much, he’s getting a little sore, so we rested him. And he had been out, he missed a number of practices. He’s working his way back up. When we play next week, I’m sure he’ll be able to go 40 minutes, but tonight, we only were able to play him the minutes that he played. He makes a difference with our team, no doubt about it.”

(On UW’s 16 turnovers) “Negligence. That was disappointing. That was disappointing. Not to take anything away from Western, but they’re not a team that’s exactly out there pressuring a lot. In fact, they played zone a lot. And just too many careless turnovers in the game. That’s going to bite us if that becomes a pattern. It hasn’t been for us. But tonight … and it helps when Markelle’s in there, because he has the ball more in his hands and does a good job taking care of it.”

(On Sam Timmins) “Sam I thought played very good, really good basketball. Again, because of the way they were spreading us, it made it a little difficult, but at the same time, Sam has gotten quicker. He moves his feet. He was 5-for-5. I thought Sam in his freshman debut did a very, very good job.”

(On Dominic Green) “Seven of 13, 25 points, seven rebounds. That’s the Dominic we’ve been seeing. He scored 24 in one scrimmage, 27 in another scrimmage. When a guy is producing like that, you let him play through his mistakes, and whatever he did tonight, whatever he didn’t do, if he’s going to give us 25 and seven every game, I say that’s phenomenal.”

(On what improvements need to be made) “Paying attention to detail on defense. And making sure that’s what gets us upset if we don’t do a good job. Nothing else. That has to become our identity. … We continue to show film, we continue to talk about it and put those guys in the game that are going to do it.”