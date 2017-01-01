The Huskies didn't properly defend the ball screens resulting in several big baskets from WSU's Malachi Flynn.

Lorenzo Romar was generally pleased with Washington’s performance in the first half of Sunday’s Pac-12 opener against Washington State.

The Huskies led 40-33 at the break despite a few defensive breakdowns just before halftime.

However, the opening minutes and the final moments in the second half belonged to the Cougars, which claimed a 79-74 upset victory in front of 9,259 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Down 71-67, WSU finished with a 12-3 run.

The Cougars also started the started second half with a 14-0 run.

The defeat snaps Washington’s three-game winning streak and ends three straight wins over WSU. Washington falls to 7-6 and 0-1 in the Pac-12.

Here is video of the postgame interview with Romar.