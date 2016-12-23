UW men trounces Seattle University 94-72 in final nonconference tuneup. Lorenzo Romar says 'this team is making progress.'

Christmas carols blared over the KeyArena speakers and provided a cheerful soundtrack while Washington coach Lorenzo Romar recapped Tuesday’s 99-72 nonconference win over Seattle University.

The Huskies were in a festive mood following their 12th straight victory over the Redhawks – and third in a row this season – that pushed their record to 7-5.

Romar described UW’s performance as its “most complete game” of the season. He was pleased with the 22 assists on 31 baskets. He commended the Huskies for playing “inside out” against SU’s zone and taking just 20 three-pointers. UW made 10.

And he applauded the defensive effort, which held the Redhawks to 38.6 percent shooting and 10-for-27 shooting (37 percent) on three-pointers.

Romar broke into a smile during his interview when guard David Crisp walked out of the locker room and yelled: “We love you coach Ro!.”

Crisp’s comments seemingly encapsulated the joyful spirit of the team as players were given three days off following their final nonconference tuneup. Washington opens the Pac-12 season at home Jan. 1 against Washington State.

Here are a few comments from Romar’s postgame interview.

Opening statement: “From start to finish our guys played good basket. We had to play good basketball. Seattle U is a very, very sound basketball team. Coach Dollar and his staff have this group now to where they’re playing where they want them to play for what they have. So I was just really, really proud of our guys. Noah Dickerson was phenomenal. He’s gotten himself in great shape so he can play longer and get more done. Sam Timmins and Malik Dime battled (Aaron) Menzies who is really becoming a good basketball player. Battled him and didn’t give him anything easy. Our guys played with each other. Twenty-two assists, just played with each other. It was good to see that going into the break.’

On if UW has turned the corner: “I’ll stick with the word progress. I think we’ve made progress. As I’ve said before, I thought we made progress in the Nevada game in a loss. So it’s been coming. I thought in our last game before tonight it was more evident and tonight it was very evident that this team is making progress.

On David Crisp: “David played phenomenal basketball. David Crisp is playing phenomenal basketball. Night in and night out he is becoming a pretty reliable basketball player for us. I didn’t say shooter, a basketball player. Shooting comes with that. But he’s doing other things. He’s made himself more of a complete basketball player. He is more impactful in the game as a result.”

On Markelle Fultz being in foul trouble early in the first half: “He’s pretty smart. He’s been in foul trouble twice this year with tonight being one of them. He showed great restraint in a lot of situations to not pick up that next foul.”

On the nonconference season and being 7-5 heading into the Pac-12 opener: “We would have liked to have had the score to be different in a few other games. But if we’re talking using the nonconference schedule to become better as a team and making progress, I think we did that.”

And here’s the video of Romar’s postgame interview.