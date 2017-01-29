The Huskies (20-2) face Stanford (18-3) in what is shaping up to be a heavyweight battle in Seattle. Follow along live for complete updates, commentary and more.

Sunday’s 5 p.m. Pac-12 women’s basketball showdown between No. 7 Washington and No. 10 Stanford is the biggest home game for the Huskies in nearly two decades.

The Huskies (20-2) face Stanford (18-3) in what is shaping up to be a heavyweight battle in Seattle. Follow along live for complete updates, commentary and more.