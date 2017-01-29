The Huskies (20-2) face Stanford (18-3) in what is shaping up to be a heavyweight battle in Seattle. Follow along live for complete updates, commentary and more.
Sunday’s 5 p.m. Pac-12 women’s basketball showdown between No. 7 Washington and No. 10 Stanford is the biggest home game for the Huskies in nearly two decades.
The Huskies (20-2) face Stanford (18-3) in what is shaping up to be a heavyweight battle in Seattle. Follow along live for complete updates, commentary and more.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.