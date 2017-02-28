UW's Kelsey Plum, the Pac-12 player of the year, and teammate Chantel Osahor were voted to the all-Pac-12 team. Meanwhile, Aarion McDonald was selected to the all-conference freshman team.

Washington’s Kelsey Plum looks to clean up in postseason awards and she captured the first of what’s expected to be bountiful haul when the Pac-12 coaches gave the conferences’ Player of the Year award to the record-setting guard.

It’s the second time a UW player has won the award and the first since Guiliana Mendiola captured it in 2003.

Plum was voted to the 15-member all-conference team along with teammate Chantel Osahor.

UW’s Aarion McDonald was selected to the Pac-12 all-freshman team.

Here’s an excerpt of the Pac-12 release on Plum:

Senior Kelsey Plum (Poway, Calif.) has put together a historic season, leading to a Pac-12 Player of the Year nod, and joining Giuliana Mendiola (2003) as the second Husky all-time to earn the honor. Plum has captured the nation in her pursuit of the NCAA all-time scoring record which she broke on Saturday, Feb. 25. That record had stood for 16 years. On Saturday, Plum also broke the Pac-12 record for most points scored in a season, as well as breaking the Conference’s single-game mark, netting 57 points in the game. She is just the 12th player in NCAA history to score 3,000 points, and the only player in Pac-12 men’s and women’s basketball history to reach the milestone. A national player of the year candidate, she is on the watch lists for the Wade Trophy, Naismith Award and John Wooden Award. She has been named the national player of the week twice. Plum is averaging a nation’s leading 31.6 points per game, which is on pace to break the Pac-12 single-season record. On the season, she is shooting 53 percent from the field, 44 percent from three-point distance and 89 percent from the free throw line, where she also holds the career record for most made and attempted, while approaching the NCAA record for most free throws made. Plum has led the No. 11 Huskies to a tie for second in the Pac-12 and a No. 3 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament, the team’s best finish since 2002.

Meanwhile Oregon State’s Scott Rueck was voted the coach of the year. Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu took honors for freshman the year and OSU’s Gabrielle Hanson was named the defensive player of the year.

ALL-PAC-12 (15 members)

Name School Position Year Hometown Kristine Anigwe ** California F So. Phoenix, Ariz. Monique Billings UCLA F Jr. Corona, Calif. Sophie Brunner *** Arizona State F Sr. Freeport, Ill. Jordin Canada ** UCLA G Jr. Los Angeles, Calif. Ruthy Hebard Oregon F Fr. Fairbanks, Alaska Marie Gulich Oregon State F/C Jr. Cologne, Germany Sabrina Ionescu Oregon G Fr. Walnut Creek, Calif. Kennedy Leonard Colorado G So. Southlake, Texas Erica McCall ** Stanford F Sr. Bakersfield, Calif. Brittany McPhee Stanford G Jr. Normandy Park, Wash. Chantel Osahor Washington F/C Sr. Phoenix, Ariz. Kelsey Plum **** Washington G Sr. Poway, Calif. Karlie Samuelson Stanford G Sr. Huntington Beach, Calif. Kristen Simon USC F Jr. Gardena, Calif. Sydney Wiese **** Oregon State G Sr. Phoenix, Ariz.

HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least one point): Lexi Bando, ORE (G, Jr.); Kennedy Burke, UCLA (G, So.); Mikayla Cowling, CAL (F, Jr.); Quinn Dornstauder, ASU (C, Sr.); Gabriella Hanson, OSU (G, Sr.); Courtney Jaco, USC (G, Sr.); LaBrittney Jones, ARIZ (F, Sr.); Emily Potter, UTAH (F, Jr.); Haley Smith, COLO (G/F, Sr.); Alexis Robinson, COLO (G, So.).

ALL-PAC-12 FRESHMEN



Name School Position Hometown Ruthy Hebard Oregon F Fairbanks, Alaska Sabrina Ionescu Oregon G Walnut Creek, Calif. Aarion McDonald Washington G Tracy, Calif. Minyon Moore USC G Rodeo, Calif. Mikayla Pivec Oregon State G Lynwood, Wash.

HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least one point): Jaelyn Brown, CAL (F, Fr.); Mi’Cole Cayton, CAL (G, Fr.); Nadia Fingall, STAN (F, Fr.); Chanelle Molina, WSU (G, Fr.); Reili Richardson, ASU (G, Fr.).

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Name School Position Year Hometown Kristine Anigwe California F So. Phoenix, Ariz. Monique Billings UCLA F Jr. Corona, Calif. Jordin Canada** UCLA G Jr. Los Angeles, Calif. Gabriella Hanson Oregon State G Sr. Anaheim, Calif. Emily Potter Utah F Jr. Winnipeg, Manitoba Briana Roberson Stanford G Sr. Fullerton, Calif.

** two-time All-Defensive team honoree

HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least one point): Breanna Brown, OSU (F/C, Jr.); Mikayla Cowling, CAL (F, Jr.); Quinn Dornstauder, ASU (C, Sr.); Caila Hailey, WSU (G, Jr.); Courtney Jaco, USC (G, Sr.); LaBrittney Jones, ARIZ (F, Sr.); Chantel Osahor, WASH (F/C, Sr.); Haley Smith, COLO (G/F, Sr.).