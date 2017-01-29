Cardinal rallies from 18-point deficit to knock Huskies out of a tie for the top of the conference standings

In front of the largest crowd to watch a Washington women’s basketball home game, No. 10 Stanford battled back from an 18-point deficit and overcame a 44-point onslaught from Kelsey Plum to upset No. 7 Washington 72-68 Sunday.

The Cardinal was down four points in the final four minutes and used a 5-0 spurt to take a 69-66 lead with 28.9 seconds left.

Plum helped the Huskies close to one point with a layup, but Karlie Samuelson drained a pair of free throws at the other end to extend Stanford’s lead to three with 10.8 seconds left.

Washington had one last chance to tie the game, but Plum’s three-pointer from the wing came up short. She fouled out seconds later with 44 points, tying her season high.

The Huskies (20-3, 8-2 Pac-12) received just 24 points from all their other players. Chantel Osahor was the best of that group with nine points and 17 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Stanford (19-3, 9-1) had four players in double-figure scoring with Brittany McPhee at 17 points, Erica McCall at 16, Briana Roberson at 14 and Samuelson at 10.

The defeat snapped UW’s six-game winning streak and dropped the Huskies into a tie for third place in the Pac-12 standings behind Oregon State and Stanford. The Cardinal also avenged a pair of defeats against Washington last year, one in the NCAA tournament Elite Eight and the other in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals.

The thrilling rematch attracted UW’s first sellout for a women’s game in the 10,000-seat arena, which easily eclipsed the previous record of 8,408 set in 2003.

The record crowd included local basketball great Joyce Walker and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara, who sat behind the Stanford bench rooting for the Cardinal and Wilson’s younger sister Anna, a freshman averaging 3.4 points.

The Huskies jumped out to an 18-point lead in the second quarter and led 45-33 at halftime.

However, Stanford made its run in the third quarter when it outscored UW 17-10.

The Huskies led for nearly 34 minutes, but lost control of the game early in the fourth. With Plum on the bench with four fouls, McPhee drained a jumper for give the Cardinal its first lead at 57-55 with 9:22 left.

The score was tied four times before Stanford’s 5-0 run unlocked a 66-66 tie and put the Cardinal in control.

Women’s Pac-12 standings Team

Pac-12

Overall Oregon State

9-1

20-2 Stanford

9-1

19-3 Washington

8-2

20-3 UCLA

8-2

17-4 Arizona State

5-5

14-7 Oregon

4-6

14-8 Washington St.

4-6

9-12 California

3-7

15-7 Utah

3-7

14-7 USC

3-7

12-9 Colorado

2-8

12-9 Arizona

2-8

11-10