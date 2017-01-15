Nation’s leading scorer goes inside to score 13 of the Huskies’ final 17 points to enable them to stay atop the Pac-12 standings at 6-1

TEMPE, Ariz. — Kelsey Plum led a closing fury for the eighth-ranked Washington women’s basketball team that enabled the Huskies pull away from No. 19 Arizona State 65-54 on Sunday night.

The Huskies (18-2, 6-1 Pac-12) were tied at 48-48 before they closed with a 17-6 run to claim the victory. Plum scored 13 of those points and finished with 34 for the game.

And she did it without her patented long-range shooting touch. She finished just 2 for 8 from three-point range.

sunday Washington @ Washington State, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

In the decisive run for the Huskies, Plum drove to the hoop to score most of her points. She was fouled on a drive to the basket for a three-point play to break the 48-48 tie. She followed with two more layups to put UW up 55-50. Chantel Osahor scored off an offensive rebound and then Plum hit an outside jump shot and the Huskies were up 59-50 with 3:40 left in the game. Plum helped finish off the run with another layup and two free throws.

Plum, the nation’s leading scorer at 31 points per game, came into the fourth quarter hitting just eight of 23 shots before going 6 for 6 from the field in the final quarter to propel the Huskies to a road sweep of the Arizona schools and keep them alone in first place in the conference standings.

The senior guard moved from 11th into seventh on the women’s basketball career scoring list with 3,041 points.

Reili Richardson scored 11 points for the Sun Devils (13-4, 4-2).

Osahor, the nation’s leading rebounder at 13.5 per game, grabbed 20 boards and scored 10 points for Washington.

Down by one at the half, Washington built a 42-36 lead on Katie Collier’s three-point play with 3:26 left in the third quarter. But Arizona State responded with an 8-2 run and Robbi Ryan’s three-pointer tied it at 44 with 32 seconds left. Osahor’s inside basket with seven seconds left put the Huskies ahead 46-44 entering the fourth quarter.

Arizona State managed to tie it at 48 but never led in the final quarter.

The Huskies, the No. 4 scoring team in the country at 88.5 points per game, were down 25-24 at the half.

Neither team led by more than six through the first three quarters.

Plum made just 4 of 14 shots in the first half and was 0 for 5 on three-pointers. It was the Huskies first road sweep of the Arizona schools in Plum’s four years with the Huskies.

Women’s Pac-12 standings Team

Pac-12

Overall Washington

6-1

18-2 Oregon State

5-1

16-2 Stanford

5-1

15-3 Arizona State

4-2

13-4 UCLA

4-2

13-4 WSU

3-4

8-10 California

2-4

14-4 Utah

2-4

13-4 Oregon

2-4

12-6 Arizona

2-4

11-6 Colorado

1-5

11-6 USC

1-5

10-7

Chasing history UW senior guard Kelsey Plum has moved up to seventh place on the NCAA women’s career scoring list. She leads the nation with a 31.0 scoring average this season and is on pace to surpass the record. Player

School

Year

Points 1. Jackie Stiles

SW Mo. State

2001

3,393 2. Brittney Griner

Baylor

2013

3,283 3. Patricia Hoskins

Miss. Valley St.

1989

3,122 4. Lorri Bauman

Drake

1984

3,115 5. Jerica Coley

Fla. International

2014

3,107 6. Rachel Banham

Minnesota

2016

3,056 7. Kelsey Plum

Washington

2017

3,041 8. Elena Delle Donne

Delaware

2013

3,039 9. Maya Moore

Connecticut

2011

3,036 10. Chamique Holdsclaw

Tennessee

1999

3,025 11. Cheryl Miller

USC

1986

3,018