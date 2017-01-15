Nation’s leading scorer goes inside to score 13 of the Huskies’ final 17 points to enable them to stay atop the Pac-12 standings at 6-1

Share story

By
The Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. — Kelsey Plum led a closing fury for the eighth-ranked Washington women’s basketball team that enabled the Huskies pull away from No. 19 Arizona State 65-54 on Sunday night.

The Huskies (18-2, 6-1 Pac-12) were tied at 48-48 before they closed with a 17-6 run to claim the victory. Plum scored 13 of those points and finished with 34 for the game.

And she did it without her patented long-range shooting touch. She finished just 2 for 8 from three-point range.

sunday

Washington @ Washington State, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

In the decisive run for the Huskies, Plum drove to the hoop to score most of her points. She was fouled on a drive to the basket for a three-point play to break the 48-48 tie. She followed with two more layups to put UW up 55-50. Chantel Osahor scored off an offensive rebound and then Plum hit an outside jump shot and the Huskies were up 59-50 with 3:40 left in the game. Plum helped finish off the run with another layup and two free throws.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Plum, the nation’s leading scorer at 31 points per game, came into the fourth quarter hitting just eight of 23 shots before going 6 for 6 from the field in the final quarter to propel the Huskies to a road sweep of the Arizona schools and keep them alone in first place in the conference standings.

The senior guard moved from 11th into seventh on the women’s basketball career scoring list with 3,041 points.

Reili Richardson scored 11 points for the Sun Devils (13-4, 4-2).

Osahor, the nation’s leading rebounder at 13.5 per game, grabbed 20 boards and scored 10 points for Washington.

Down by one at the half, Washington built a 42-36 lead on Katie Collier’s three-point play with 3:26 left in the third quarter. But Arizona State responded with an 8-2 run and Robbi Ryan’s three-pointer tied it at 44 with 32 seconds left. Osahor’s inside basket with seven seconds left put the Huskies ahead 46-44 entering the fourth quarter.

Arizona State managed to tie it at 48 but never led in the final quarter.

The Huskies, the No. 4 scoring team in the country at 88.5 points per game, were down 25-24 at the half.

Neither team led by more than six through the first three quarters.

Plum made just 4 of 14 shots in the first half and was 0 for 5 on three-pointers. It was the Huskies first road sweep of the Arizona schools in Plum’s four years with the Huskies.

Women’s Pac-12 standings

Team
Pac-12
Overall

Washington
6-1
18-2

Oregon State
5-1
16-2

Stanford
5-1
15-3

Arizona State
4-2
13-4

UCLA
4-2
13-4

WSU
3-4
8-10

California
2-4
14-4

Utah
2-4
13-4

Oregon
2-4
12-6

Arizona
2-4
11-6

Colorado
1-5
11-6

USC
1-5
10-7
Chasing history

UW senior guard Kelsey Plum has moved up to seventh place on the NCAA women’s career scoring list. She leads the nation with a 31.0 scoring average this season and is on pace to surpass the record.

Player
School
Year
Points

1. Jackie Stiles
SW Mo. State
2001
3,393

2. Brittney Griner
Baylor
2013
3,283

3. Patricia Hoskins
Miss. Valley St.
1989
3,122

4. Lorri Bauman
Drake
1984
3,115

5. Jerica Coley
Fla. International
2014
3,107

6. Rachel Banham
Minnesota
2016
3,056

7. Kelsey Plum
Washington
2017
3,041

8. Elena Delle Donne
Delaware
2013
3,039

9. Maya Moore
Connecticut
2011
3,036

10. Chamique Holdsclaw
Tennessee
1999
3,025

11. Cheryl Miller
USC
1986
3,018
Source:
Seattle Times staff