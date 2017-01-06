Kelsey Plum pours in 34 points to lead the Huskies to their 12th straight home win at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The 12th-ranked Huskies bounced back from its first Pac-12 loss and clobbered USC 77-67 on Friday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

It was a return to normalcy for the Washington women’s basketball team, which lost 73-70 on Sunday at Oregon State. The defeat snapped an 11-game win streak for UW.

Plum and the Huskies started fast on Friday and led 20-9 midway in the first quarter. Washington (15-2, 3-1 Pac-12) never let USC (10-4, 1-2) any closer than nine points the rest of the way.

“Personally, I knew I needed to put it behind me,” Plum said referring to the OSU loss. She scored 22 points on 8-for-23 shooting against the Beavers.

“It wasn’t the best game I ever played,” she said. “I watched the film and learned from it. Worked on the things I struggled on in that game and it was kind of like out of sight out of mind. You can’t live in the past and for our team we’re pretty good at bouncing back. And so I’m proud of the way people had a great week of practice. I think we took the momentum of that second half (against OSU) where we kind of battled back into that week.”

Against USC, Plum finished with 34 points on 13-of-24 shooting. She also had five rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in 40 minutes.

Here is video of the postgame interview with Plum.