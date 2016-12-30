It’s the third time this season the nation’s leading scorer has scored 44 points, which is one off her career high.

EUGENE, Ore. — Washington coach Mike Neighbors believes senior Kelsey Plum’s best performance will come more out of necessity than the pursuit of any scoring record.

“She’s going to have a 60-some game,” Neighbors said. “There’s going to be a game where she’s really on and we’re going to need her to play every minute.”

Plum scored 44 points, Chantel Osahor had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 9 Washington rolled to a 99-77 Pac-12 victory over Oregon on Friday.

Heather Corral added a career-high 19 points with five three-pointers for the Huskies (14-1, 2-0 Pac-12), who won their 11th consecutive game since losing at then-No. 1 Notre Dame six weeks ago.

Plum exceeded her nation-leading 29.6-point average in the third quarter and added 14 in the fourth for her third 44-point game of the season (one off her career high). She was 14 of 23 from the field and 13 of 15 at the foul line to go with five rebounds and four assists.

“She’s got an incredible knack to stress the defense and yet still be able to share the ball,” Neighbors said. “It’s not like a shot-hunting expedition and she’s not a stat-stuffer.”

“She’s a testament to hard work, to understanding the game, to paying attention to detail, to working her butt off, getting herself in shape,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “She’s not the greatest athlete in the world, but she is just a great competitor.”

Ruthy Hebard led the Ducks (10-3, 0-1) with 25 points, and Justine Hall added 13. Oregon played without its starting backcourt of Sabrina Ionescu and Maite Cazorla because of injuries.

Washington weathered a hot start by Oregon, which hit 9 of its first 12 shots, to lead 25-21 after one quarter and 51-39 at the half. The Huskies dribbled out their last possession rather than try for their sixth game of 100 points or more.

“Washington is a great team,” Graves said. “I watched everybody in the Pac-12 over the break, and they’re playing better than anybody. I don’t think it’s even that close.”