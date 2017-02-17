Kelsey Plum scored 39 points but the No. 9 Washington women’s basketball team lost 90-79 to No. 18 UCLA on Friday night at Pauley Pavilion.
The Huskies (24-4, 12-3) fell a game behind Pac-12 leaders Stanford and Oregon State after entering the week tied for first.
Plum needed 42 points to tie former Baylor star Brittney Griner for second place on the NCAA Division I all-time scoring list, and she almost got there.
SUNDAY
Washington @ USC, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Plum was 11 of 21 from the field, and 14 of 15 from the foul line. Her only negative stat was seven turnovers.
Chantel Osahor had 16 points and 10 rebounds for UW before fouling out.
UCLA (19-7, 10-5) was led by 22 points from Jordin Canada, who came off the bench for the first time this season.
