Washington’s dynamic duo of Kelsey Plum and Chantel Osahor once again led the way and powered the 10th-ranked Huskies to a 70-57 win over No. 23 Arizona State.

Osahor was nearly flawless while pounding the Sun Devils with 18 points and 18 rebounds for her nation-leading 22nd double double. She was 9 of 18 from the field and also had two assists, two blocks and three steals in 38 minutes.

Plum poured in 29 points on 13-of-26 shooting, including a rare off night from downtown where she was 0 for 7. She also had three rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes.

Here is the video of the postgame interview with Plum and Osahor.