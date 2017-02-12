Kelsey Plum scored 29 points and Chantel Osahor finished with 18 points and 18 rebounds in UW's 70-57 win over ASU.

Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Washington’s dynamic duo of Kelsey Plum and Chantel Osahor once again led the way and powered the 10th-ranked Huskies to a 70-57 win over No. 23 Arizona State.

Osahor was nearly flawless while pounding the Sun Devils with 18 points and 18 rebounds for her nation-leading 22nd double double. She was 9 of 18 from the field and also had two assists, two blocks and three steals in 38 minutes.

Plum poured in 29 points on 13-of-26 shooting, including a rare off night from downtown where she was 0 for 7. She also had three rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes.

Here is the video of the postgame interview with Plum and Osahor.

UW’s Kelsey Plum and Chantel Osahor after 70-57 win over Arizona State

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
Percy Allen: 206-464-2278 or pallen@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @percyallen. Seattle Times staff reporter Percy Allen covers the Washington Huskies and Seattle Storm.