Former Husky Justin Dentmon scores game-high 37 points, but Washington comes up short in final minutes against Gonzaga in alumni game at Hoofest in Spokane.

A team of former Washington men’s basketball players were the guests of honor at Gonzaga’s second annual Hoopfest alumni game and the Bulldogs did what they always do when playing the Huskies – win.

The Zags received 22 points each from Matt Bouldin, who drained five three-pointers, and Robert Sacre in the 111-106 victory on Friday at the Convention Center.

Former UW star Justin Dentmon led all players with 37 points. Robert Upshaw added 20 and Watts 17 for the Huskies.

“When you’re my age you don’t get out and get real competitive games against young guys,” Watts told the Spokesman-Review. “I think I showed I can still play”

Watts, who graduated in 1999, captained a team of UW alumni that included Dentmon, Upshaw, Bobby Jones, Mike Jensen, Tre Simmons, Malik Dime, Darnell Gant, Justin Holiday and Morgan Maxey.

Gonzaga’s team featured: captain Jeremy Pargo, Sacre, Bouldin, Gary Bell Jr., Micah Downs, Eric McClellan, Mike Hart, Kyle Dranginis, Ira Brown, Erroll Knight, Steven Gray and JP Batista.

Last year’s inaugural Zags alumni game featured more than 40 former Gonzaga players.

Hoopfest director and former Zags point guard Matt Santangelo told the S-R Review he approached Watts about an old-school game between GU and UW. Santangelo envisions inviting other schools and organizing a four-team alumni tournament.

“This event has legs for a few years,” he said.