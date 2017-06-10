First-year coach Mike Hopkins seemingly completes 2017 recruiting class with New York-area high-flyer Nahziah Carter who joins Seattle-area guards Jaylen Nowell, Nate Pryor and Michael Carter III.

Nahziah Carter, the nephew of Jay Z, has committed to play for the Washington men’s basketball team next season.

“Better late than never,” Carter wrote in a Twitter post late Friday night.

The 6-foot-6 wing from Rochester, New York originally signed with Dayton, but re-opened his recruiting when former Flyers coach Archie Miller left for Indiana.

Carter, who is considered a three-star prospect by ESPN, reportedly considered reclassifying to the 2018 class. According to a Scout.com report in April, he received interest from Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Connecticut and UMass.

“My plan is to go 2017 and go to college in the summer, but prep school in 2018 is just an alternative just in case I don’t find the right fit,” Carter told Scout.“I want to take my time and not make any wrong decisions.”

Washington proved to be the right landing spot considering the Huskies once-touted 2017 recruiting class mostly disintegrated after the school fired coach Lorenzo Romar.

Newly-hired coach Mike Hopkins retained Garfield High star Jaylen Nowell, a four-star prospect, while every other UW commit (Michael Porter Jr., Daejon Davis, Blake Harris and Mamoudou Diarra) left.

Hopkins rebuilt the 2017 class with Seattle-area prospects Nate Pryor and Michael Carter III before securing Nahziah Carter.

Washington’s roster includes 12 scholarship players: point guards David Crisp and Pryor, shooting guards Bitumba Baruti, Nowell and Carter III; small forward Matisse Thybulle, Dominic Green, Carlos Johnson and Carter and post players Noah Dickerson, Sam Timmins and Devenir Duruisseau.

Nahziah Carter, the newest UW commit, is considered an athletic wing and explosive dunker with a 40-inch vertical leap.

He turned heads this spring while playing on the Nike EYBL circuit with the Albany City Rocks while averaging 12.7 points and 4.0 rebounds. With his famous uncle Jay Z in the stands, Carter scored back-to-back games 20-point games over Memorial Day Weekend in California. Here’s a look below.

And Carter delivered a poster-worthy dunk over Marvin Bagley, the No. 1 prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, that went viral.