Kelsey Plum and Chantel Osahor chip in with their normal games as Washington blows away California 90-67

Some nights, the Huskies receive record-setting performances from Kelsey Plum, the nation’s leading scorer who is closing in on the NCAA career scoring record.

And other nights, it’s Chantel Osahor, the nation’s leading rebounder who set the Pac-12 record with 30 boards in her last outing, who leads the way.

But every once in awhile, when opponents pay too much attention to the talented duo of the Washington women’s basketball team, Natalie Romeo reminds everyone that she’s a star in her own right.

Friday was one of those nights.

The 5-foot-7 shooting guard shot the lights out against California while scoring 32 points, tying a career high, in leading the Huskies to a 90-67 victory in front of 4,608 spectators at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Huskies, who won their sixth consecutive game to improve to 20-2 and 8-1 in the Pac-12, aren’t just collecting victories these days.

They’re breaking records nearly every time they step on the floor.

Romeo canned 10 of 19 three-pointers, which set a personal high and was one shy of the UW record.

Washington also came one short of tying a school record 19 three-pointers set earlier this season in a 105-53 blowout over Idaho.

Romeo entered the game Friday scoring in double figures in just one of the previous seven games.

However, the three-point specialist dropped her first shot — a rainbow launched three feet behind the arc — that proved to be an harbinger of the ensuing onslaught.

Her basket gave the Huskies an 11-4 lead and Plum ended the first quarter with a three that put them up 26-14.

California (15-6, 3-6), which has lost six of its past eight games, never put up much resistance in the second quarter when UW extended its lead to 22 points.

The Huskies led 55-33 at halftime.

In the second half, UW went up by 36 points before the starters exited with five minutes remaining.

Romeo might have been the biggest story in this game, but the season continues to belong to Plum and Osahor as they continue their assault on the record books.

Plum tallied 24 points — seven less than her scoring average — and is in sixth place on the Division I career scoring list.

And Osahor notched her nation-leading 18th double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Huskies gave up 23 points and nine rebounds to Cal’s super sophomore Kristine Anigwe, while holding the other starters to a combined six points.

Washington plays host to No. 10 Stanford at 5 p.m. Sunday in a top-10 showdown between teams at the top of the Pac-12 standings.