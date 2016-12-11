Washington loses its fourth straight nonconference game for the first time under coach Lorenzo Romar and is under .500 at 4-5.

The Huskies hit a new low Sunday night, which is becoming a disturbing trend this season.

After enduring a 27-point thumping on Wednesday at No. 8 Gonzaga, the Washington men’s basketball team returned home with hopes that the friendly confines might help secure its first victory since the Thanksgiving break.

Marcus Marshall had other plans.

With Matisse Thybulle draped all over him, the Wolf Pack senior guard drove to his left and sank a 12-foot jumper with 0.2 seconds left that gave the Huskies an 87-85 defeat and their fourth consecutive loss.

For the first time during Lorenzo Romar’s 15-year tenure with UW, the Huskies (4-5) have lost four straight nonconference games while falling below .500.

Washington received a pair of 21-point performances from freshman Markelle Fultz and sophomore David Crisp. Both UW guards sank big baskets in the final minutes.

Fultz knocked down a pair of free throws to tie the game at 85-85 with 12 seconds left.

At the other end, the Huskies had no answer for Marshall who finished with a game-high 32 points.

D.J. Fenner, the former Seattle Prep standout, also had 20 poitns for Nevada, which improved to 8-2.