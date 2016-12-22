After 94-72 victory over Seattle University, UW's Noah Dickerson says: 'We’re starting to get our own identity and we’re just going to keep it rolling now.'

Washington played its best basketball game Tuesday night during a 94-72 beat down over cross-town rival Seattle University in the Elgin Baylor Classic at KeyArena.

There were several superlatives for the Huskies, including outstanding performances by Noah Dickerson (21 points, career-high 17 rebounds and three blocks), Markelle Fultz (18 points, six assists, two blocks and two steals) and David Crisp, (16 points, five three-pointers and a personal best seven assists).

Since losing four in a row, the Huskies (7-5) have now won three straight and have made tremendous strides, especially on the defensive end.

“We’re getting there,” Dickerson said. “There’s even more to us that you guys don’t even know. I think we’re still getting better.

“Some teams go through rough patches and that happens with a young team. I knew just how we are that we were going to bounce back and we did. Nowwe’re starting to get our own identity and we’re just going to keep it rolling now.”

Fultz added: “I still don’t think we’re playing our best basketball. We still have a lot of stuff that we need to work on. … We’re improving. I would say that. But I don’t think we’re where we should be.

Here is video of the postgame interviews with Dickerson and Fultz.

UW’s Noah Dickerson