The Washington women’s basketball team moved up four spots to No. 8 in the Associated Press top 25 poll released Monday.

It’s the highest ranking this season for the Huskies, which spent two weeks at No. 9 before falling three spots to No. 12 last week.

Washington returned to the top 10 in the AP poll after convincing wins over USC (77-67) and then-No. 12 UCLA (82-70).

Three of the 33 AP women’s basketball poll voters had the Huskies seventh on their ballots. They were eighth on six ballots, ninth on 13 ballots and 10th on four others. Six voters had UW lower than 10th on their ballots.

Washington (16-2, 4-1) is the highest ranked team in the AP poll followed by No. 10 Oregon State (15-1, 4-0), No. 13 Stanford (13-3, 3-1), No. 17 UCLA (11-4, 2-2), No. 19 Arizona State (12-3, 3-1) and No. 24 California (13-1, 1-3).

Eight Pac-12 teams rank among the top 50 in the RPI. Here’s a look: OSU (5), UW (9), Stanford (11), UCLA (14), ASU (15), Utah (42), Washington State (47) and Cal (49).

This week Washington travels to play at Arizona on Friday and No. 19 ASU on Sunday.