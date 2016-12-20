After holding Cal Poly to 32.3 percent shooting, UW's David Crisp said: 'Once we lock in or making defense a first priority, we’re going to really take off from there.'

Following a shutdown performance during Tuesday’s 77-61 win over Cal Poly, the Huskies believe they may have discovered a defensive blueprint that’s eluded them all season.

“Once we lock in or making defense a first priority, we’re going to really take off from there,” said sophomore guard David Crisp, who finished a game-high 21 points while leading four UW players in double-digit scoring.

The Huskies held the Mustangs to 23.5 percent shooting (8 of 34) in the second half, including 1 of 10 on three-pointers. It was an incredible reversal for UW, which allowed 9 of 18 three-pointers in the first half and trailed 37-36 at the break.

“In the first half a lot of us guards got caught watching the ball and we just lost our man,” said guard Matisse Thybulle, who finished with 15 points. “’And with a shooting team like Cal Poly, you can’t give them any room or else they’re going to make you pay. We dialed it in after the first half and didn’t let any of that happen.”

Here’s the video of the postgame interview with Crisp and Thybulle.