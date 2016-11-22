Sophomore guard David Crisp hit four threes down the stretch as Washington (3-1) rallied from a seven-point deficit in the last eight minutes against the resilient but foul- and turnover-prone 49ers (1-5).

Talk about hot and cold. After missing its first 13 three-point attempts, Washington made its last eight, seven in the game’s final six minutes, to pull out a 94-88 win over Long Beach State on Tuesday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Sophomore guard David Crisp hit four threes down the stretch as Washington (3-1) rallied from a seven-point deficit in the last eight minutes to lead the Huskies with 26 points and finally put away the resilient but foul- and turnover-prone 49ers (1-5).

Noah Dickerson, the lone bright light for UW in the first half, finished with 23 points and freshman Markelle Fultz rebounded from a slow start to post 21.

The win was the fourth straight in which UW has scored at least 90 points.

A four-point Washington halftime lead vanished less than five minutes into the second half as the Huskies went cold after sinking their first two shots of the half. UW hit just three of its next 11 shots as Long Beach battled to a 43-43 tie.

A 6-0 run by the 49ers put UW down 53-47, but the Huskies got a spark when, with a little less than 12 minutes left in the game, Dominic Green hit Washington’s first three-pointer of the night after 13 misses. That triggered a 7-0 run that gave UW a 54-53 lead.

After trading baskets, Long Beach’s 6-foot-1 guard, Evan Payne, hit back-to-back three-pointers plus a pair of free throws to put LBSU up 65-58 with 8:15 to play.

Fultz responded with a pair of buckets, first a high bank shot while crossing the lane, then a straight-up jumper from the free-throw line. This became the start of an eight-possession streak in which the Huskies converted a basket, including a streak of five straight three-pointers.

Considering how poorly Washington opened the game, it was a surprise to see the Huskies lead 36-32 at halftime. Most of the credit for that advantage belonged to Dickerson, who hit all five of his attempts from the field and sank 7 of 8 free throws.

The Huskies missed their first six shots of the night. Forward Sam Timmins had two fouls before UW scored its first points, which came on a steal and breakaway jam by Matisse Thybulle almost four minutes into the game.

In contrast, Long Beach started hot, hitting back-to-back three-pointers on its first two possessions and building a 16-6 lead after hitting five of its first seven shots, four of them three-pointers.

The Huskies, who shot better than 50 percent from the field in their first three games, sank just 13 of 38 attempts in the first 20 minutes (34.2 percent).

Long Beach aided UW’s rally in the first half by self-destructing with fouls (14 in the first half) and turnovers (15). UW had just seven of each. The Huskies used a 16-2 run during the closing minutes of the half to take its first lead.

Notes

• After opening the season with four straight home games, the Huskies play their next four on the road, starting Friday at the Global Sports Classic in Las Vegas. UW will face Western Kentucky (3-1). On Saturday Washington will face either UNLV or TCU. UW plays at TCU on Nov. 30 and at Gonzaga Dec. 7 before returning home to face Nevada.

UW opens Pac-12 play on New Year’s Day with a 5:30 p.m. home game against Washington State.

• Fultz entered the game averaging 27.0 points, 6.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game, the only player in the country collectively averaging numbers that high in all three categories.

• UW and Long Beach met in a first-round NIT game last season, which the Huskies won at home, 107-102.