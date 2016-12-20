Lorenzo Romar on UW's defense: 'We haven’t totally seen the results, but we’ve seen some progress. And tonight, I thought we made even more progress.'

After commending the Huskies for perhaps their finest defensive half of the season, coach Lorenzo Romar was hopeful that Tuesday’s 77-61 victory over Cal Poly could extend to something more than just one good win.

“When you plant a seed under the soil and you keep driving by you don’t see anything above the soil and it’s just flat,” he said. “But there’s something going on under there and then all of a sudden it breaks through and blossoms.

“Hopefully that’s what our defense will be like. The last few weeks we’ve been really addressing it (and) addressing a lot of different things on that end. We haven’t totally seen the results, but we’ve seen some progress. And tonight, I thought we made even more progress.”

Here’s video of the postgame interview with Romar.