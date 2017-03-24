Kelsey Plum scored 29 but UW faltered in fourth quarter and lost 75-64 to Mississippi State in the Sweet 16, ending the college careers of Plum, Chantel Osahor and Katie Collier.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Back and forth they went.

The No. 3 seed Washington women’s basketball team came out firing from the perimeter and won the first period.

Then No. 2 Mississippi State countered with a relentless inside attack and took a nine-point lead into halftime.

The Huskies showed their championship resolve and regained the lead in the third.

In the fourth period of an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 game that at times felt like a boxing match, the Huskies couldn’t keep Teaira McCowan off the glass and the 6-foot-7 center proved to be the difference in a 75-64 defeat that ended the Huskies season Friday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

McCowan scored the first 16 points in the fourth quarter for Mississippi State when the Bulldogs turned a 50-48 deficit into a 66-55 lead.

McCowan, who scored 20 of her team-high 26 points in the fourth, had her way against UW’s Chantel Osahor (17 points and 10 rebounds) and led the Bulldogs to a 40-28 edge in rebounding.

Kelsey Plum, UW’s brilliant star and the most prolific scorer in NCAA history, scored four straight points that cut MSU’s led to 68-62 with 3:15 left.

But on UW’s next three offensive possessions, McCowan blocked attempts from Plum, Hannah Johnson and Aarion McDonald that ended the Huskies’ comeback bid.

Plum scored a game-high 29 points and finished her career with 3,527 – the most points in NCAA history.

No other UW player scored in double figures, which has been a common theme in the Huskies’ defeats.

All six of their losses were against teams that advanced to the Sweet 16.

Washington (29-6) ended the season two wins shy of returning to the Final Four.

It was also the final game as a Husky for seniors Katie Collier and Osahor.

Victoria Vivians scored 13 points and Blair Schaefer added 10 for Mississippi State (32-4), which is making their first ever trip to the Elite Eight.