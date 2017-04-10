Blake Harris, a 6-foot-3 point guard from Raleigh, N.C., who asked out of his commitment to Washington, said he will play for Missouri.

A second high-school prospect who initially committed to Washington before the Huskies’ men’s basketball coach was fired last month said he will instead play at Missouri.

Blake Harris, a 6-foot-3 point guard from Raleigh, N.C., announced on Twitter that he will play for the Tigers under new coach Cuonzo Martin.

Harris, who signed last November with Washington, joins Michael Porter Jr. as recruits who have asked out of their letter of intent to play for the Huskies and committed to Missouri. Porter announced his decision one day after Missouri said his father had accepted a position as an assistant coach on the Tigers’ staff.

Porter’s father also was an assistant coach on Lorenzo Romar’s Washington staff that was fired.

Husky, Cougar headed for Europe

For the second straight summer, Husky All-American Courtney Schwan was named to the U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team Europe Tour. Schwan, the 2016 Pac-12 Player of the Year, toured China last summer with the Collegiate National Team. Also named to the U.S. team was Washington State’s Taylor Mims, a 6-3 middle blocker.

Women’s golf

Washington State was in 13th place after the second round of the Silverado Showdown in Napa, Calif. WSU shot 13 over par for the day to bring its two-round total to 24-over 600. Gonzaga was 17th at 613. Leading WSU was Marie Lund-Hansen, who was tied for 16th at even-par 144. Bianca Pagdanganan of Gonzaga was tied for fifth at 3-under 141.