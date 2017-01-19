Stanford's Mike Montgomery, Colorado's Chauncy Billups and Utah's Andre Miller highlights Pac-12's 2017 Hall of Honor class that includes WSU's Carlos Daniel.

Former Washington Huskies standout Quincy Pondexter will be inducted in the Pac-12 men’s basketball Hall of Honor, the conference announced.

The induction ceremony is March 10 prior to the Pac-12 tournament men’s basketball semifinal at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Here’s Pondexter’s bio from the Pac-12:

Quincy Pondexter, Washington (2007-10) – Quincy Pondexter finished fifth all-time in scoring at Washington with 1,786 points while recording six 30-point games and thirty 20-point games. The two-time team captain also reached double-digit scoring 75 times and totaled 15 double-doubles in his 136 career games. Pondexter posted 10 games with 20 points and 10 rebounds, second only to Jon Brockman, who preceded Pondexter in the Pac-12 Hall of Honor in 2015. Pondexter helped UW to a 64-12 record at Alaska Airlines Arena during his career, equaling the most wins at home by a UW player. The Fresno, Calif., native enjoyed a dominant senior season in 2009-10, leading the Huskies in scoring, rebounding and free throw percentage to earn first team All-Pac-10 and Pac-10 All-Tournament team honors. At the time, his five Pac-10 Player of the Week honors were a conference record. Additionally, he was among the leaders in the Pac-10 in several statistical categories including points per game (19.3, third), rebounds per game (7.4, third), field goal percentage (52.8, sixth), free throw percentage (82.7, sixth) and offensive rebounds (3.0, third). Pondexter was the No. 26 pick in the first round of the 2010 NBA Draft and has played for Memphis and New Orleans during his five-year career.

And here’s a list of the 2017 Pac-12 men’s basketball Hall of Honor inductees:

Bob Elliott (Arizona)

Tarence Wheeler (Arizona State)

Jerome Randle (California)

Chauncey Billups (Colorado)

Stu Jackson (Oregon)

Ray Blume (Oregon State)

Mike Montgomery (Stanford)

David Greenwood (UCLA)

Ralph Vaughn (USC)

Andre Miller (Utah)

Quincy Pondexter (Washington)

Carlos Daniel (Washington State)

Pondexter becomes the 16th Washington Husky to enter the Pac-12 men’s basketball Hall of Honor, founded in 2002.

Other members include: Bob Houbregs (2002), Marv Harshman (2003), James Edwards (2004), Jack Nichols (2005), Steve Hawes (2006), Christian Welp (2007), Louie Nelson (2008), Detlef Schrempf (2009), Eldridge Recasner (2010), Todd MacCulloch (2011), George Irvine (2012)d and Nate Robinson (2013), Brandon Roy (2014), Jon Brockman (2015) and Isaiah Thomas (2016).