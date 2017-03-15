Obama has more faith in this year's Huskies than he did last year, when they made a run to the Final Four as a No. 7 seed.

Continuing his yearly tradition of filling out an NCAA tournament bracket in his post-presidency years, former President Barack Obama is riding the UW women’s bandwagon this March.

Obama has the third-seeded Huskies making a return trip to the Final Four this season but, like last year, their run ending there — this year with a loss to UConn.

As a No. 7 seed last year, Mike Neighbors’ Huskies introduced themselves to the national stage with a magical run to the Final Four, upsetting Maryland, Kentucky and Stanford, the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 seeds, along the way before losing to Syracuse.

[ Download and print out your own bracket here ]

Obama wasn’t so confident in the Huskies before their Final Four appearance last season; he picked them to win their opening-round game but ousted them in his bracket four rounds early, picking Maryland over them in the Round of 32.

You might notice a lack of an ESPN presidential bracket special this year. Out of office, Obama announced his picks via Twitter and on his website. ESPN offered President Donald Trump the same opportunity, but he declined to fill out a bracket.