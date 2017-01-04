Washington coach Lorenzo Romar says Huskies need to learn how to fight through tough times. “We’re a little fragile when we hit adversity," he said.

Lorenzo Romar knew No. 15 Oregon would give Washington all that it could handle.

What he didn’t know was how the Huskies would respond to the challenge.

Washington hung with the Ducks for a little more than a half before succumbing to a big run early in the second half during an 83-61 loss in front of 8,145 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

“We’re a little fragile when we hit adversity,” Romar said “We haven’t been able to fight through adversity yet. We’re going to need to because we’re about to go on the road here.”

Washington (7-7, 0-2 Pac-12) wraps up a three-game homestand on Saturday against Oregon State.

Here is a few quotes from Romar.

(Opening statement) “Well again stating the obvious, Oregon is a really good basketball team. They play like a team that has experienced success in the past and they know exactly what it takes to be successful. They’re coming off an Elite 8 and they bring that past into each and every game with them. The way that the go about their business, you can just see that each and every one of them know their roles, well coached. They know who’s supposed to take the shots, who’s not supposed to take the shots. They’re experienced. They’re not only experienced and successful, they’re a veteran team that just knows how to play. Every time we made a mistake we paid for it tonight because they’re very efficient.”

(Did you take full advantage when their bigs were in foul trouble?) “Well if you’re talking about putting the ball in the basket, you’re exactly right. We got the ball inside and we weren’t able to convert. We missed some free throws. We were getting the ball where we wanted to get it but we weren’t able to convert. So talk about the end result, we weren’t able to convert, no we weren’t able to make them pay.”

(How disappointing is it when they’re playing great and they have that 12-0 run?) “It’s very disappointing because the same thing against Washington State. Right now our team, in terms of being a work in progress, we’re a little fragile when we hit adversity. We haven’t been to fight through adversity yet. And we’re going to need to because we’re about to go on the road here for a stretch. We’re playing good basketball, sound basketball, and then the next thing you know the team goes on a 4-6 run and it’s hard for us to collect ourselves right now and fight through it. In the second half I believe it was close to 11 minutes left, they were up 10, we were at the line, still an eight point game that the time but it just seemed like it was so much farther out, they were so much further out in front of us. But the game was still within reach no doubt but we didn’t handle the situation very well.”

And here is video of the postgame interview with Romar.