With 56 players, the Pac-12 ranks third in the nation with the most players in the NBA behind the ACC (77) and SEC (61).
Only a handful of Pac-12 men’s basketball teams can say they have more players in the NBA than Washington.
Eight former Huskies were listed on opening day rosters, which is tied for the third most in the conference. UCLA leads the Pac-12 with 13 followed by Arizona 12. Washington State has two former players in the NBA.
Here’s a look at the Pac-12 teams with the most players in the NBA.
UCLA (13):
Aron Afflalo – Sacramento
Kyle Anderson – San Antonio
Trevor Ariza -Houston
Matt Barnes – Sacramento
Darren Collison – Sacramento
Jrue Holiday – New Orleans
Zach LaVine – Minnesota
Kevon Looney – Golden State
Kevin Love – Cleveland
Luc Richard Mbah a Moute – LA Clippers
Shabazz Muhammad – Minnesota
Norman Powell – Toronto
Russell Westbrook – Oklahoma City
Arizona (12):
Jerryd Bayless – Philadelphia
Channing Frye – Cleveland
Aaron Gordon – Orlando
Jordan Hill – Minnesota
Solomon Hill – New Orleans
Andre Iguodala – Golden State
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson – Brooklyn
Richard Jefferson – Cleveland
Stanley Johnson – Detroit
T.J. McConnell – Philadelphia
Jason Terry – Milwaukee
Derrick Williams – Miami
Washington (8):
Marquise Chriss – Phoenix
Spencer Hawes – Charlotte
Justin Holiday – New York
Dejounte Murray – San Antonio
Quincy Pondexter – New Orleans
Terrance Ross – Toronto
Isaiah Thomas – Boston
C.J. Wilcox – Orlando
USC (5):
Dewayne Dedmon – San Antonio
DeMar DeRozan – Toronto
Taj Gibson – Chicago
Nikola Vucevic – Orlando
Nick Young – LA Lakers
Stanford (4):
Josh Huestis – Oklahoma City)
Brook Lopez – Brooklyn
Robin Lopez – Chicago
Dwight Powell – Dallas
California (3):
Ryan Anderson – Houston
Jaylen Brown – Boston
Allen Crabbe – Portland
Oregon (3):
Aaron Brooks – Indiana
E.J. Singler – Toronto
Joe Young – Indiana
Utah (3):
Andrew Bogut – Dallas
Jakob Poeltl – Utah
Delon Wright – Toronto
Colorado (2):
Alec Burks – Utah
Andre Roberson – Oklahoma City
Washington State (2):
Aron Baynes – Detroit
Klay Thompson – Golden State
Arizona State (1):
James Harden – Houston
Oregon State (0):
And here’s a look at the NCAA teams with the most players in the Pac-12: Kentucky (23), Duke (20), Kansas (15), North Carolina (15), UCLA (13), Arizona (12), Syracuse (11), Florida (10), LSU (8), Michigan State (8), Texas (8), Washington (8)
