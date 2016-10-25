With 56 players, the Pac-12 ranks third in the nation with the most players in the NBA behind the ACC (77) and SEC (61).

Only a handful of Pac-12 men’s basketball teams can say they have more players in the NBA than Washington.

Eight former Huskies were listed on opening day rosters, which is tied for the third most in the conference. UCLA leads the Pac-12 with 13 followed by Arizona 12. Washington State has two former players in the NBA.

With 56 players, the Pac-12 ranks third in the nation with the most players in the NBA behind the ACC (77) and SEC (61). The Big Ten has 40 former players in the NBA, followed by the Big 12 (34) and Big East(28).

Here’s a look at the Pac-12 teams with the most players in the NBA.

UCLA (13):

Aron Afflalo – Sacramento

Kyle Anderson – San Antonio

Trevor Ariza -Houston

Matt Barnes – Sacramento

Darren Collison – Sacramento

Jrue Holiday – New Orleans

Zach LaVine – Minnesota

Kevon Looney – Golden State

Kevin Love – Cleveland

Luc Richard Mbah a Moute – LA Clippers

Shabazz Muhammad – Minnesota

Norman Powell – Toronto

Russell Westbrook – Oklahoma City

Arizona (12):

Jerryd Bayless – Philadelphia

Channing Frye – Cleveland

Aaron Gordon – Orlando

Jordan Hill – Minnesota

Solomon Hill – New Orleans

Andre Iguodala – Golden State

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson – Brooklyn

Richard Jefferson – Cleveland

Stanley Johnson – Detroit

T.J. McConnell – Philadelphia

Jason Terry – Milwaukee

Derrick Williams – Miami

Washington (8):

Marquise Chriss – Phoenix

Spencer Hawes – Charlotte

Justin Holiday – New York

Dejounte Murray – San Antonio

Quincy Pondexter – New Orleans

Terrance Ross – Toronto

Isaiah Thomas – Boston

C.J. Wilcox – Orlando

USC (5):

Dewayne Dedmon – San Antonio

DeMar DeRozan – Toronto

Taj Gibson – Chicago

Nikola Vucevic – Orlando

Nick Young – LA Lakers

Stanford (4):

Josh Huestis – Oklahoma City)

Brook Lopez – Brooklyn

Robin Lopez – Chicago

Dwight Powell – Dallas

California (3):

Ryan Anderson – Houston

Jaylen Brown – Boston

Allen Crabbe – Portland

Oregon (3):

Aaron Brooks – Indiana

E.J. Singler – Toronto

Joe Young – Indiana

Utah (3):

Andrew Bogut – Dallas

Jakob Poeltl – Utah

Delon Wright – Toronto

Colorado (2):

Alec Burks – Utah

Andre Roberson – Oklahoma City

Washington State (2):

Aron Baynes – Detroit

Klay Thompson – Golden State

Arizona State (1):

James Harden – Houston

Oregon State (0):

And here’s a look at the NCAA teams with the most players in the Pac-12: Kentucky (23), Duke (20), Kansas (15), North Carolina (15), UCLA (13), Arizona (12), Syracuse (11), Florida (10), LSU (8), Michigan State (8), Texas (8), Washington (8)