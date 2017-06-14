UW women's basketball coach Jody Wynn nabs her first recruit in Edmonds-Woodway guard Missy Peterson.

New Washington women’s basketball coach Jody Wynn nabbed her first Huskies recruit: Edmonds-Woodway star Missy Peterson.

The 5-foot-10 and 165-pound point guard originally signed a scholarship last November to play for Long Beach State. When Wynn left and took the UW job in April, Peterson received her release from LBSU and followed Wynn to Montlake.

Dreams do come true! ESA alum n all around great kid @MissyPeterson_5 inks her scholly to the UW!!! Omg so proud n happy. #ulcer #godawgs pic.twitter.com/CSGOupLGuw — ESA Tigers (@esatigers) May 20, 2017

Peterson averaged 16 points last season for E-W, which finished 16-7. She was voted first team All-Wesco 3A/2A.

During her junior season, Peterson scored a career-high 33 points over No. 4 Auburn Riverside in a 58-48 upset victory that sent the Warriors to the 2016 Class 3A state quarterfinals.

In theory, adding Peterson offsets the loss of Aarion McDonald, a freshman guard who told UW officials that she plans to transfer. It’s unclear where McDonald will go although those close to the situation don’t expect her to follow former Washington coach Mike Neighbors to Arkansas. The Fresno, Calif. native may choose a school closer to home.

McDonald was a Pac-12 All-Freshman team selection after averaging 9.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 28 games last season. She made 21 starts and was the Huskies’ third leading scorer behind stars Kelsey Plum and Chantel Osahor, who graduated.

Wynn has not been available for comment.

Conceivably, Peterson joins a 2017 class that includes 6-1 forward Khayla Rooks, who is the daughter of former NBA player Sean Rooks, and 5-6 guard Kierra Collier, who enrolled at UW in January and didn’t play while recovering from a leg injury.

With the exception of McDonald, UW’s current roster includes 10 scholarship players. Adding Peterson, Rooks and Collier puts the Huskies at 13 – two fewer than the NCAA limit.

Here’s a video (below) of highlights from Peterson’s junior season.