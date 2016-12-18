The Huskies allowed Western Michigan o shoot 50 percent, but held the Broncos to just four points in the final four minutes.

Coach Lorenzo Romar commended the Huskies’ defensive efforts in the final minutes of Sunday’s 92-86 victory over Western Michigan.

Washington outscored the Broncos 13-6 over the final 5:15 seconds. UW held WMU to just four points in the last four minutes.

The win improved the Huskies to 5-5 and snapped a four-game losing streak.

Here’s a few quotes from Romar.

On WMU guard and former Garfield High standout Tucker Haymond who had a career high 28 points: “I got to tip my hat to Tucker. Tucker has been in our camps and has been around since he was 7-8 years old so we know him very, very well. When a guy comes home like that it’s like a rivalry game and you just don’t know what can happen. I think he was like 3 for 18 from the three-point line coming into this game – 17 percent. He got a couple of open looks early and there he went. He scores 20 in the first half and kept them in the game for sure. Great job by him. That team is a much better team than their 3-7 record would indicate. We watched film on them and watched them play Villanova a complete game. Villanova ended up winning the game, but they had cut it down 4-6 points. … We knew they were a better team than their record indicated and they showed it tonight.”

On UW’s defense in the final minutes: “Malik did a great job protecting the basket. That really helped. We were kind of changing defenses down the stretch trying to keep them off balance and I think that helped. The way we guarded the ball screen down the stretch, we changed that a couple times in the last few minutes. Again just to try to continue to give them different looks. We were comfortable doing it because that’s what we’ve been practicing. I talked a couple of weeks ago about making some defensive adjustments and I think they showed up tonight and helped us.”

On having success and giving up 86 points: “No. We won’t. We have to cut that down. We – our goals – because of the number of possessions we have. I think we’re sixth in the country in possessions, we’re comfortable giving up 72 points. It’s more, we want to hold teams under 41 percent (shooting). We’re not doing either right now. Again, we had stretches where we did a fine job, but it wasn’t consistent enough. We have to just keep getting better at that.”

On Markelle Fultz’s heroics in the final minute: “He’s always had a flair for that. when the game is on the line he has that ability to find a way. Something that might not even get mentioned, they were going in for a layup and Markelle came out of nowhere and got a block. That’s a big play. When you say he’s a play maker or when I say he’s a play maker that doesn’t mean just because he gets assists. That’s a play he just made. A major play. When it’s on the line, he may make the assist, he may make the shot, he may hit a big three or he may get a blocked shot like he did.”

And here’s video of the postgame interview with Romar.