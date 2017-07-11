In the latest change to the staff, Washington men's basketball coach Mike Hopkins releases strength and conditioning coach Daniel Shapiro.

New Washington men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins released strength and conditioning coach Daniel Shapiro, which ends his four-year tenure with the Huskies.

Shapiro, a Renton native and Newport High graduate, joined the team in 2013 after an eight-year stint with the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.

“I never thought I’d ever resign from the NBA, but I did it to come home to work at the UW,” said Shapiro, whose contract at Washington expires in 2018. “Being at home for these four years has been wonderful. I got married, I had my daughter and being around my family has been fantastic. On top of it all, I got to work with an amazing coaching staff and some really fine young men.

“I’m proud of what we accomplished together. … Unfortunately in this business when there’s a coaching change, change is inevitable sometimes.”

Shapiro, who oversees the conditioning program the NBA uses for draft prospects at its annual combine, is contemplating a return to the NBA. He’s also exploring potential opportunities with another college team.

Todd Tuetken, UW’s director of Olympic strength and conditioning, takes over for Shapiro. Tuetken will also work with the women’s indoor and beach volleyball teams, per the school’s website.

Hopkins fired Hopkins June 19 in the latest wave of shakeups on the coaching staff. Hopkins retained assistant Will Conroy and added assistants Cameron Dollar, the former Seattle University head coach and Husky assistant, Dave Rice, the former Nevada assistant and UNLV head coach.

Hopkins also released Tiffani Lambi, who had been the director of operations since 2014. She’s been replaced by Trevor Wade, who worked as the assistant director of operations last season.